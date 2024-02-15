2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to make key changes to its leadership bench in Parliament, according to reports from a pro-government news outlet.

The Daily Guide newspaper reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the party leadership will meet coming Monday to firm up changes to the Majority Caucus leadership.

The reshuffle will be the second major shakeup in the government, coming on the back of the February 14, 2024 ministerial changes.

As the reshuffle unfolds, it is anticipated that there will be further changes and appointments within the Majority Caucus in Parliament with Alexander Afenyo-Markin likely to be crowned as Majority Leader, the Daily Guide newspaper reports.

It is worthy of note that if he is indeed announced as the new leader, he will (after vetting) automatically resume the role of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; a position held by the current Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is leaving Parliament after almost three decades was earlier rumoured to be heading to the foreign affairs ministry to replace Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is gunning for a Commonwealth Secretary-General job.

Ayorkor Botchwey, however, retained her position and it is not known as yet which portfolio Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be handed. Rumours have it that he could head to the campaign of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

It is also worthy of note that Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the current Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, has been nominated as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, which presupposes that she will be replaced in her current role.