3 hours ago

Angry residents in a local neighbourhood did the unthinkable after catching a motorbike thief.

The thief was apprehended by an angry mob and forced to swim in a choked gutter as punishment for his actions.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning, when the thief attempted to steal a motorbike parked outside a house.

The owner of the motorbike noticed the suspicious activity and raised an alarm, attracting the attention of nearby residents.

Within minutes, a crowd had gathered, and the thief was captured before he could escape.

The thief was dragged to a nearby gutter that was clogged with refuse and stagnant water.

He was forced to swim in the filthy water as a deterrent to others who might contemplate similar criminal activities.