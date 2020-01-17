48 minutes ago

Angry residents of Nkurakan on Thursday besieged the Nkurakan police station under the New Juaben Municipal Police Command in the Eastern Region threatening to lynch two suspected armed robbers.

The robbers were among a six-member gang pursued by residents in the Mile-14 community and other areas along the Adukrom-Koforidua highways after alarm blew over their robbery attack.

Residents in some communities along the road reportedly mounted roadblocks in search of the fleeing suspects.

The two suspects after running into the bush appeared at the roadside and boarded a commercial vehicle but were arrested at the Nkrukan Police Checkpoint and handed over to the Nkrukan Police.

Residents in the community trooped to the Police Station and demanded the release of the suspects to brutally deal with them. This forced the local police to move the suspects to the Regional Police Headquarters.

Some residents say the robbers have been terrorizing them in the area.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargent Francis Gomado told Starr News, Police have launched a manhunt for the four other accomplices on the run.

The Koforidua Adukrom-Aseseeso road is notorious for robbery attacks some of which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Koforidua Circuit Court “B” presided over by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kottey, on June 7, 2019, jailed two foreign residents -a Beninoire and a Nigerian for their involvement in highway robbery on the Adukrom to Koforidua road.

The two convicts – Ibrahim Ajayi Kupenu, 25, a Beninoir, and Frank Ude alias Asoani, a Nigerian were convicted to 20 years imprisonment each with hard labour.