1 hour ago

Angry palace executioners and some police officers at the Sunyani traditional area in the Bono Region have been caught in a video assaulting some residents for defying funeral orders in the area.

The residents following the death of their late queen mother, Nana Yaa Nyamah were expected to comply with some rules that were announced prior to the burial of their queen.

They were expected to be clad in mourning attires with no one wearing jewellery.

Some businesses, as well as churches, were to halt operations from Monday, February 24 to Saturday, February 29, 2020, when the final rites will be held.

However, in a video intercepted by Myjoyonline.com, it shows residents who were in ordinary attire aside the prescribed ones being chased and battered when caught.

Some lucky residents managed to get into moving vehicles before they went through the same ordeal.

The deceased died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani at age 64.

Known in private life as Helena Akosua Yeboaa, the late Nana Puduo II was enstooled in 1973 at the age of 18 just after completing elementary education at the Nyamaa Girls Middle School in Sunyani and reigned for 46 years.

According to the arrangements, the body of the late queen would be laid in state at the ‘Boahen Korkor Fie’ (the palace of the Sunyani paramountcy) at Asufufu, a suburb in Sunyani from Wednesday, February 26 to Friday, February 28.

Below is the notice issued by the traditional authority:

FUNERAL OF THE LATE QUEEN MOTHER, NANA YAA NYAMAH (THINGS TO NOTE) :

1. Starting Monday through Saturday all residents and anybody doing business within the Sunyani Traditional Area must be in mourning or funeral attire.

2. No one should be seen wearing jewelry of any kind, particularly when going to file past the body of the late Queen Mother.

3. From Tuesday through Friday, from the hours of 7.00 pm to 10.00pm, lights will be put out in some selected communities.



4. Some traffic restrictions may also apply in certain places.

5. No shop, hotel, or any other business shall open for business or service at anytime on Friday. Only selected hotels shall be allowed to open on Friday. Banks may also work for half-day on Friday. Major healthcare institutions shall also open for business on Friday. All schools shall not open on Friday.

In view of all of the above, we wish to bring to your attention that :

1. All church services or department meetings within the week have been called off, except Saturday.

2. Make every effort to abide by the instructions above, to avoid any embarrassment. Get home before 7.00pm please.

3. Because we are not very sure, uniform-wearing workers should find out from their various places of work if they must be in mourning or funeral attire also.

4. The church may send a delegation to attend this funeral.

5. Please listen to local radio stations for any other relevant information that may not have been provided here. Source: myjoyonline.com