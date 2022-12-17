4 hours ago

Some residents of Juapong, a town in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, rushed to fetch diesel from drains after the pipelines of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) started leaking.

Residents say they noticed the situation when they started smelling the product from a distance.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News’ Fred Duhoe said they are hoping to sell the fuel after treating it.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and some Police officers had to step in to stop residents from scooping the diesel from the drains to prevent any danger.

An eyewitness told Citi News that it doesn’t make sense for the Police to prevent them from scooping the diesel when people are suffering in the villages nearby.

“So they want it to become waste while we are suffering in the village? Christmas is here, so what do they want us to do? I don’t know if it’s the property of the Police. I don’t have a selling price for now. If someone needs some I will just give him and take something small.”

Source: citifmonline.com