9 hours ago

The Boundaries Commission says all is being done to ensure Ghana’s land boundaries are well demarcated by the end of the year.

Chief Executive officer of the Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia says despite challenges confronting their operations, they are receiving cordial responses from the Boundary Commission of their counterparts in Togo.

His comments follow a lecture delivered by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, where she revealed discussions are far advanced to properly demarcate the country’s territorial boundaries.

Speaking to Citi News, the CEO of the Boundaries Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, is hopeful the objective will be achieved.

“We are reaffirming some of the land boundary issues between Ghana and Togo. We have started the reconstruction of the main boundary pillars. That is going to be completed by 31st May, and it’s being sponsored by the Africa Union Border Boundary Program. There are a number of challenges. During our inspection, we realized that a number of the boundary pillars have been removed. It can be intentional, but in most cases, it is done by human activities.”

The Ghana Boundary Commission (GBC) has initiated moves to resolve all boundary disputes with neighbouring Togo and Burkina-Faso.

The intervention has led to a temporary resolution of the boundary dispute between Ghana and Togo along river Kolpelig at Pulmakom in the Pusiga District.

An agreement has also been reached with the Boundary Commission of Burkina Faso to engage further in resolving all identified boundary disputes at Paga and Sapeliga in the Kassena West and Bawku West districts respectively.

In 2020, Togo was reported to have trespassed its boundary at the Kolpelig river, a tributary to the White Volta, claiming ownership of parts of Gareke, a suburb of Pulmakom.

Role of the Commission

The Ghana Boundary Commission came into being by an Act of Parliament, Act 795, assented to in April 1970, and duly gazetted on March 26, 2020.

It mandates the Commission to among others, determine and demarcate Ghana’s land boundaries and de-limit the country’s maritime boundaries in accordance with accepted principles of international law.

The Act enjoins the Commission to negotiate with Ghana’s neighbours concerning land or maritime boundary between Ghana and that country; undertake the physical demarcation and survey of land boundaries and the delimitation of maritime boundaries.

Source: citifmonline.com