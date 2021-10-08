7 hours ago

The chiefs and the people of the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region have been entreated to resolve the long-standing chieftaincy disputes in the area to ensure development.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the manner in which such disputes had been allowed to drag on as unfortunate and advised all dissatisfied parties to employ diplomatic means to help bring finality to the disagreements.

The President was speaking during a courtesy call on the Aburihene and acting President of the Akuapem Traditional Council, Otuobour Djan Kwasi, in Aburi yesterday.

Impact

President Nana Akufo-Addo said prolonged chieftaincy disputes were inimical to the development of any community.

He referred to the Dagbon and the Ga states, where the chiefs and the people had been able to resolve their differences, and called on the people of Akuapem to also let peace and harmony prevail in the area for accelerated growth.

Development projects

The President said the government, through the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, was to redevelop the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

“The Aburi Botanical Gardens is of great importance to me; indeed, the history of the gardens is known to us all. It is important to the country and we will protect its heritage for future generations.

“Of course, the time has come for the world to also know about the potential of the Aburi Gardens,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing works on the KOM Presbyterian Clinic, which is part of a €40-million contract awarded to Messrs Contracta Construzion Italia S.R.L. for the retooling of four selected health facilities in the Eastern Region.

The project, which commenced in October 2019, involves work on the Atibie Hospital in Kwahu, the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong and the Kibi Government Hospital.

The projects are expected to be completed this year.

Appreciation

Nana Otuobour Djan Kwasi expressed appreciation to the President for the massive infrastructural development being undertaken in the Akuapem South District.

He mentioned the asphalting and redevelopment of the inner roads in Akuapem, the new hospital in Aburi, among others, as some of the projects.

