2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom has advised big wigs of the party never to forget the contribution of party grassroots towards their successes.

He noted that any party executive or big wig who sees herself or himself above the party grassroots does not deserve to be in a position of authority.

According to him, the party grassroots who are decision-makers will definitely kick out any such person who disregards them out of power.

In a one on one with Don Kwabena Prah, host of the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, David said, “Respect the party grassroots. We all work with them for success and if you leave them behind or disrespect them, you’ll suffer their wrath”.

He advised all persons who are not interested in serving the grassroots not to contest for any position in the party.

“If you think you’re not ready to serve, don’t contest to represent the party.

Any party leader, parliamentarian and appointees should know the party birthed the government and they should listen to party leadership and grassroots”, he advised.

He disclosed that if some former MPs and ministers have heeded this advice, they would not have lost their seats and positions.

Happy FM