1 hour ago

A former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, has said that for the E-Levy to stop being one unpopular subject matter in the country, the government must recognise, understand, and respect the views of the Ghanian citizen, and engage in transparent, and respectful conversations with the understanding that even those opposing it still have some patriotism in them.

Speaking on Monday, March 7, 2021, at the Independence Day Lecture at the University of Ghana, Legon, he said the E-Levy is going to burden poor citizens the more.

He asked the government to be transparent with the people on the economic crisis instead of displaying hubris.

“We are in crisis and the opposition have raised concerns on the effects it [E-Levy] would have on the cashless society we want to have, and also the hardship it will bring upon the vulnerable. Let us get to recognise that the concerns of the opposition are critical issues by engaging in transparent and respectful conversations.”

“Now, the first solution to this is to recognise that we have a problem. If you’re telling the public that things are cool, we have never had it like this, we have done better than anybody in the past, if you are professing hubris, it tells that you do not have a problem.”

“Speaking this way gives you no stance to collecting monies from the people, no matter the exemption given it, I’m not saying we should panic, but standing comfortably and smiling as if the house is not on fire is terrible, and shouldn’t be done,” he concluded.”

The opposition in Parliament has sternly stated its stance against the passage of the E-Levy bill since its inception on November 17, 2021, and has got the support of many Ghanaians.