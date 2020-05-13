1 hour ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) appears to have eased the restrictions on some services following the president’s address last Sunday.

According to some guidelines issued on Monday, May 11, the Authority says hotels can operate as normal and host their guests.

This would, however, be subject to “specified elevated hygiene protocols” as well as social distancing.

The ban on social gathering, extended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address last Sunday, saw restaurants and drinking bars closed though the former delivered pick-up services.

But the GTA in the guidelines said food chains and restaurants can operate sit-in as well as pick-up and delivery services while also observing the safety protocols.

“Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols,” it said.

But all night clubs must remain closed, it indicated.

“In all situations, hospitality facilities should observe the staff management and workplace protocols and precautionary measures on public gatherings with the view of achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols as spelt out in the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic) Instrument, 2020 (EI64).”

Later clarifying on TV3’s Midday Live on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, said the guidelines are only to clarify the Executive Instrument for operators and not that the restrictions are being eased.