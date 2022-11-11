35 minutes ago

The Preliminary round of the MTN FA cup competition saw some interesting results and upsets in the final round of matches played from 9th -10TH November 2022.

Steadfast FC won at home by 3:0 against Tamale Soccer Angels whilst Asokwa Deportivo lost to PAC Academy by 4:2 on penalties. Tema youth, vision Fc and Elmina Sharks were all eliminated from the competition.

Winners from this round will join the 18 premier league clubs for the round of 64.

Below are results from the matches played: