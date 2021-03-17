1 hour ago

Traditional rulers within the Fanteakwa South District have appealed to President Akufo Addo to reappoint Hon. Adjabeng Kwasi Ntori as the DCE for the area.

A petition signed by Osaberima Otu Darko IV, chief of Osino and the acting Benkumhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, said the DCE has so far served the people well since he was appointed.

The chiefs noted that the Hon. Ntori established a strong working relationship with all Nananom, his Party, the MP and the good people of Fanteakwa South.

They said he has collaborated with Nananom on issues about the development of the District, adding that he is someone who is humble and has deep knowledge in the issues of local governance.

They note that he undertook several developmental projects in many areas in the District despite he serving for only two and half years.

Meanwhile, checks gathered at the Assembly indicated that the DCE has been able to construct six-unit classroom blocks in areas such as Nsutem, Osino, Osama, Hemang and Pimpimso.

Also, about 300 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) have benefited from the DCE's social interventions.

Hon Ntori's reign saw the construction of KIA medical Center in Saman and also started the construction of nurses' quarters in some areas.

Under the government's flagship programs such as Planting for Food and Job and Planting for Export and Rural Development, the Assembly supported farmers with the needed seedlings.

Under his watch, over 7,000 coconut seedlings have been disbursed to farmers as well as providing mechanized boreholes to most of the communities and schools together with toilet facilities among others.

"Your Excellency, based on Hon. Ntori's immense knowledge in good governance, good interpersonal relationship with Nananom, the Member of Parliament, and the entire citizenry of Fanteakwa District, we wish to appeal for his re-appointment as the District Chief Executive for the District to continue his good works," portions of the petition read.