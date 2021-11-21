3 hours ago

Retired Ghanaian referee Francis Osei Nsiah has leapt to the defence of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye who has born the brunt of most people in South Africa after their 1-0 loss to Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifier match at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The referee has rated referee Maguette Ndiaye 7 out of 10 for his impeccable handling of the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana.

“The most important thing here is that there was a contact. So once that has been established by evidence of the video we have all seen. For me I think Maguette Ndiaye’s decision was spot on and I will score him 7/10 in the game,” Osei Nsiah told Kumasi-based station Hello FM.

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has been crying foul after the match against Ghana.

Ghana inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on South Africa in the last game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday evening.

A 33rd minute penalty was converted by the Black Stars captain on his 100th cap after Leicester defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged to have been fouled in the box during a corner kick by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette.

That was the only goal of the game as South Africa who had led the group for a long time failed to make the play offs in March next year.

FIFA has since confirmed receiving a petition from South Africa and it will be heard on 23rd November,2021.