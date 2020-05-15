35 minutes ago

Lawyers of popular movie producer, Ahmed Banda, popularly known as Bandex, have issued a notice to movie actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, to retract and again apologise for an alleged defamatory statement made.

According to the notice, Lil Win has granted interviews saying Bandex owes him an amount of money for some movies they shot together.

Bandex’s lawyers described Lil Win’s statement as false and gave him seven days to apologise or face the law.