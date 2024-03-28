2 hours ago

The family of National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is demanding an unqualified apology from Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi for insulting their daughter.

They deemed claims by the NPP man that, Prof. Opoku Agyemang is a divorcee from the Northern region as an insult and gross disrespect to the family.

The Acting family head of Apatano Nsona Ebusua of Akatakyi in Komenda, William Batch Kwofie issued the warning at a press conference on Thursday.

He has therefore given the NPP man one-week ultimatum to retract and apologise.

Failure to heed their call, Mr. Kwofie said will amount to punitive sanctions.

Also, Grace Atta French, an Auntie of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang challenged Chairman Wontumi to provide evidence for his claim

For his part, NDC Chairman for KEEA, John Quaicoe (Wontumi Ntaakie) condemned Chairman Wontumi’s statement and has called on the NPP to publicly condemn his actions.

He urged the people of the Northern Region, especially women, to punish the NPP by voting for John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the December elections

The NDC, Mr. Quaicoe noted is the only political party that accepts and embraces all ethnic groups.