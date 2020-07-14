2 hours ago

The mayor of Kumasi, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi is considering a court action against Nurudeen Abass, the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nurudeen Abass, for allegedly defaming him.

Koffie & Partners, Solicitors for Osei Assibey say Mr. Abass on July 13, 2020, made some unsavoury and libellous comments against their client, Osei Assibey Antwi over claims that he was scheming to sell off the residence of the Coordinating Director for which assembly members were to take GHS1 million as a bribe to approve the deal.

The false comments which were made in a Facebook post were again repeated on a political talk show, Eboboba on Fox FM on the same date.

“We have the instructions of our client to state in no uncertain terms that your said accusations and or post as well as your running commentary on the media platform is false, malicious and intended to deride our client and to cause public rancour against his personal integrity and office,” his lawyers said in a writ widely shared online.

The NDC Regional Communicator has therefore been directed to withdraw and delete the said publication and render an unqualified apology on the same platform with equal prominence.

He has also been asked to go back on air to retract the comments and apologize over the same matter.

“Please note that, if we do not have any positive action from your relative to the withdrawals and/or retraction we have the further instructions of our client to institute legal action against you in a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation.”

“We trust that you would adhere to this our simple but form demand to avert an embarrassing legal tussle with you. Be accordingly advised and notified”, the writ added.

Mr Abass was, however, not reachable for comments at the time of posting this report.

Daily Mail