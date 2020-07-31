48 minutes ago

Returnee Ghanaian players who were stranded in Ethiopia have completed their 14 day mandatory quarantine at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence Isolation Centre at Prampram and have been released by the Ghana Health Service.

About 30 players Ghanaian players who were left stranded on the horn of Africa were airlifted into the country through a collaboration of Government, the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association.

Former Black Stars defender and leader of the team, Lee Addy has on behalf of the Ghanaian players who were stranded in Ethiopia expressed his gratitude to the government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association for their role in evacuating them from the horn of Africa.

Ghanaian players numbering about 30 were left stranded in Ethiopia after the football season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of the players, I would like to thank the Government of Ghana, the GFA, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and everybody who contributed for us to be brought back home,” the 2010 FIFA World Cup defender told the GFA Communications team

“We say a big thank you to the GFA, especially Mr. Alex Asante, the Deputy General Secretary; they have done very, very well.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the media, the people who spread the message for the government to come to our aid.

“We thank the Ghanaian public and the Doctors who took care of us upon our return. May God bless us all,” he added.