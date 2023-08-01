3 hours ago

A High Court has placed an injunction on the funeral of the late Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

The funeral, slated for Saturday, August 5, 2023, has been injuncted by the court after the widow of the late pastor, Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye, sought its interpretation on the matter.

The late Rev. Anthony Boakye died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after a protracted illness, following which there were a number of issues between the widow, his family and his church.

One of such issues happened during the One-Week Ceremony of the late pastor at the church premise, where his widow, Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye was prevented from attending.

Since then, the widow filed a writ at the Kumasi High Court, demanding among other things that the funeral slated for August 5, be injuncted.

She also sought the court’s blessing to authenticate her marriage to the late pastor, and for this reason, she should be given the right to perform all the widowhood rights in accordance with traditions.

“A declaration that as a potential surviving widow of the late Rev. Dr. Anothony Boakye, the plaintiff is customarily and legally entitled as of right to perform and observe the requisite burial widowhood rites of her (Plaintiff’s) late husband and mourn him as custom requires of a surviving widow without any form of resistance or hindrance from the defendants or anyone whatsoever,” part of the writ said.

Press Statement from Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye details her side of things:

Is with heavy heart that I make this pronouncement to the long silence and reluctancy to speak to all the brouhaha that has erupted in the past couple of months.

It was not until the night of 22nd October 2021 when my beloved husband took ill and taken to the hospital to be seen by a family doctor. Subsequently within about 12hours we were sent home where my husband was receiving private medical care by a stationed nurse and other walk-in doctors and physiotherapists. On Thursday, 28th October, some soldiers together with my kids picked my husband to a private health facility while leading our weekly Thursday fellowship service at the church, Resurrection Power New Generation.

My husband received care from the private health facility since 28th October 2021 to Friday, 14th January 2022 while during our annual 21days prayer and fasting (5th day), was visited by some family members to inform me of my husband’s discharge.

Following up at the hospital that afternoon, I confirmed his discharge. All attempts to see Rev Dr. Boakye since that 14th January 2022 proved futile until I heard of his readmission in January 2023 and again in February 2023. Thankfully on the 6th

February around 8:30pm, I rushed to the private hospital in East Legon where behold my husband laid. Our conversation was however short-lived when the children came with police officers to ask me to leave. My husband was taken out of the hospital again against doctors advice until the unfortunate news broke on 21st February 2023.

God knows I never ceased praying for the return and restored health of my husband regardless all the social media shame I have had to endure out of respect for the love we share. For over 26years of marriage to the late Rev, never has he spoken against me publicly, a thing which he publicly debunks in several of his sermons until his ‘kidnap’.

It is only fare at this point that I make this statement highlighting that;

• Rev Dr. Anthony Boakye and I were legally married even unto his untimely death.

• As a surviving wife customarily and legally, I be entitled to being a part of final burial ceremony and observe the widowhood rite without any threat or hindrance.

And all others found deem by requirements, formalities and legitimacies in Injunction notice and Most of All, bring The Christ we serve to bear in all our dealings.

#LetChristLeadandWin

See the court documents below:

Source: Ghanaweb