The General Overseer and senior pastor of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, is reported dead.

Reverend Boakye, who has been missing from the public eye for several months, was said to be seriously ill, and on admission at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to a report by GhPage TV, Rev. Boakye passed away as a result of a stroke, the same ailment he had experienced earlier in the previous year.

The popular preacher died [yesterday], Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the GhPage report disclosed.

You may recall that in 2022, there were rumors that Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye had passed away, but it eventually turned out to be fake.

Rev. Boakye responded to the death rumors by saying that he was actually dead for five days before God restored him back to life.

His family is yet to officially release a statement about his passing.