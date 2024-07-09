2 hours ago

President of the World Miracle Outreach Church, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has declared his determination to pursue legal action against a former Net2 TV presenter who, in a viral video, accused him of various false allegations, including impregnating someone's wife in London.

The renowned man of God expressed his outrage during an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, where he condemned the accusations made by Kwaku Annan as baseless and damaging to his reputation.

"That is rubbish, that is not journalism. Legal action will be taken. Those behind these claims are either vindictive, hired to spread falsehoods, or simply seek to tarnish my hard-earned reputation," Rev. Lawrence Tetteh asserted passionately.

He emphasised his resolve to confront the issue head-on, stating, "Enough is enough, the nonsense must stop. I will do everything possible to put an end to this stupidity and foolishness. Defamation and malicious intent cannot be tolerated."

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh also called upon the Ghana Journalist Association and the National Media Commission to intervene and uphold professional standards in media reporting.

"I think it's about time the Ghana Journalist Association and the National Media Commission sanitize the system otherwise people will lose the love, respect, and dignity they have for the media" he urged, highlighting the importance of preserving respect and trust in Ghanaian media.

The incident underscores his commitment to defending his reputation against what he perceives as unfounded attacks designed to damage his character and achievements.