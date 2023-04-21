3 hours ago

How long have you been married, and what do you say is the key to why your union has endured for the length of time?

Well, Rev. Emmanuel Victor Adjei-Wiredu and his wife, Lady Rev. Mrs. Christiana Adjei-Wiredu have revealed the secret to their marriage for the past 46 years.

The 46-year-old couple who started Jewels of God Church in Pokuase years ago, have shared their love and marital story on TalkLife TV. According to the duo, "endurance and forgiveness" had kept them going through all these years.

The couple told host, Nana Yaa Konadu, that before a marriage can last for a long time, both the husband and the wife must be willing to always forgive one another when they wrong themselves.

Mrs. Christian Adjei-Wiredu said that before she married her husband, her mother and grandmother gave her a sound advice which prepared her mentally for the adventure she was about to take. According to her, she was advised to forgive her man whenever he offends her.

She revealed that growing up, she never saw her father and therefore did not experience any fatherly love. She said being alone herself always made her unhappy, so she made a promise to herself that she would submit to her husband and be tolerant of his offenses so that her children would not go through what she experienced.

She admitted that even though the marriage did not start off well, the thought of leaving her husband never crossed her mind.

For Rev. Adjei-Wiredu, he said he practiced a bad lifestyle before accepting Christ and then becoming a pastor. However, he said that his wife endured him for who he was until one day when God touched his life.

Rev. Victoria Adjei-Wiredu said that although they have faced challenges in their marriage, their ability to endure and forgive one another, has paid off, and God has greatly rewarded them.

He made advantage of the platform to encourage young, active couples to know themselves thoroughly and be ready to endure one another no matter how they are in order to achieve their goals as husband and wife.

Rev. & Lady Rev. Mrs. Adjei-Wiredu are the owners of Hodem Vocational School in Pokuase, Accra.

Below is their conversion with Nana Yaa Konadu on TalkLife TV: