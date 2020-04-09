1 hour ago

It appears the spat between the Old Players Association Ghana and the Professional Footballers Association is not dying any time soon.

First Mohammed Polo hit back at Anthony Baffoe and Samuel Osei Kuffour for disrespecting them the old players.

Another former Ghana International Rev Osei Kofi has rained insults and curses on the two former players about their conduct towards the more senior Old Players Association Ghana.

He says the Old Players Association Ghana were not allowed voting rights during last year's GFA elections because Samuel Osei Kufour who at the time was a member of the Normalization Committee ordered them to join the PFAG If they wanted voting rights.

The cleric warned the duo to respect the elderly If they do not want to die early as they are very disrespectful.

It appears the PFAG which is Internationally acclaimed has taken the lights of the old players association Ghana.

Two time Afcon winner Rev Osei Kofi says the actions of the duo will only deepen our Afcon woes as we have been unable to win an Afcon trophy since 1982 If authorities do not come in to settle the impasse.

Rev Osei Kofi poured venom and curses on the duo in an interview on Accra based Asempa Fm.

“With what they’ve done, the authorities should look into it and settle things or else Ghana’s 38 years wait for an AFCON trophy will be prolonged,” Osei Kofi said.

The cleric berated Osei Kuffour accusing him of isolating players who played in the 1960's and 70's and warned him he stand to suffer an early demise If he doesn't respect the elderly

“Osei Kuffour cannot compare to us in any way. Afterall the four cups (AFCON titles) that Ghana has won, we have won some, how many has he won,” Osei Kofi barked.

“What he did is very bad and disrespectful. The Bible even tells us to honour your father and mother so your days may be prolonged on earth and it shall be well with you.

“Off late, we have several young men dying and you see posters telling a story of what a shock, gone too soon, they should be mindful of how they talk. Its not everyone that you show disrespect towards.” he lamented.