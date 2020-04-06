1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey has revealed that his first child who he named after himself is a footballer who is focused on his studies at the University of Ghana.

Dong Bortey expressed that his son’s desire to pursue education first, instead of professional football, was because of the mistakes he (Don Bortey) did in the past which resulted in some turbulent transfer deals.

He recounted many times that he and other players signed deals which they had no idea about because they were not literate enough to understand the terms of the deals.

Describing Bernard Dong Bortey Jnr. as a good footballer, the four-time Ghana Premier League winner says he wants his childhood mate, Yusif Chibsah to serve as an agent for his son.

“I want to give my first born to Yusif Chibsah to handle him as agent. The boy is a very good footballer and plays for the national U-17 team. His name is Bernard Dong Bortey Jr. and he’s also coming up", Don Bortey said.

“He goes to school, a student at Legon, level 100.

“I didn’t go to school that much so I want him to marry all the two for him so he gets both education and football because our time wasn’t like that.

“As for Chibsah he managed to go to school but as for me I was sturborn so I didn’t want to be in school because I wanted to be a great footballer.

“I was indeed great but I should have learnt how to read and know how to sign deals so that when you’re entering to a 15 years deal you know. It’s true when you here that people have signed deals for 10 years at Accra Hearts of Oak. You can call Luis Agyemang and ask him”, the former Hearts of Oak winger narrated.

Bortey is regarded has one of the best players of his generation but he didn’t quite make a major breakthrough with teams abroad, something he regrets dearly.