2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have named their starting line up to face Moroccan side Wydad AC this evening in Casablanca as the two sides face off in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

Coach Samuel Boadu has made only two changes to the squad that defeated the Moroccans in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah maintains his place in the goal post while captain Fatawu Mohammed plays at right back.

Despite traveling with the squad Raddy Ovouka is only fit enough for the substitute's bench as his replacement last Sunday William Dankyi plays at left back.

Mohammed Alhassan and Robert Addo Sowah continue their partnership in the heart of defence while Caleb Amankwaah replaces Frederick Ansah Botchway in midfield alongside Emmanuel Nartey and Salifu Ibrahim.

The Hearts of Oak attack includes Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and last week's goal scorer Isaac Mensah.

Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clashed in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.

Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.

The second leg game will be played today Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.

Below is the lineup

Richard Attah -GK

Fatawu Mohammed (c)

William Dankyi

Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo Sowah

Emmanuel Nettey

Caleb Amankwah

Salifu Ibrahim

Kofi Kordzi

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Isaac Mensah.