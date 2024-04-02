3 hours ago

Last week, beautiful pictures emerged on social media of a completely renovated Jakpa Palace, the home of the Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Bi Kunuto Jewu Soale I.

The transformation of the Jakpa Palace, personally funded by Vice President Bawumia, was a fulfilment of a pledge by Dr. Bawumia to renovate the Palace when he visited the Darmongo during his 'thank you tour' after he was elected NPP Flagbearer.

The visit, was held in the new residence of the new Yagbonwura, and it was at that function Dr. Bawumia was honoured by the Yagbonwura as Konukolewura, meaning Chief of Unity.

It was during that meeting that the Dr. Bawumia announced his intention to personally renovate the Jakpa Palace, in honour of the newly installed Overlord of Gonjaland.

True to his promise, the Palace was transformed within few months, and as pictures of the renovated Palace went viral on social media, Dr. Bawumia, deservedly earned high praises, especially from appreciative Gonjas.

ENTER JOHN MAHAMA

As praises for Dr. Bawumia grew on social media, news emerged that former President John Mahama, who is a Gonja, was planning to cut a sod to build a new Jakpa Palace.

Indeed artworks followed, and John Mahama, last week, cut a sod for the construction of a Jakpa Palace - a move which has surprised many.

A FACE-SAVING MOVE

Mahama's action has been described as belated, with many on social media and some elders close to the Jakpa Palace, also describing the move as a "desperate and a face-saving move," due to what Dr. Bawumia has done.

Some elders in the Palace wondered why Mahama, a native of Gonjaland, only realised he had to step in after Dr. Bawumia had honoured them by renovating the Palace upon request.

"The Palace had been out of shape for so long and Mahama is saying he did not see it? He only saw it after Dr. Bawumia had swiftly honoured a pledge to renovate it?" the elder asked.

He added that "if Mahama did not see it, then it tells how disconnected he is with his own people. Many people in the Palace and beyond, believe his decision is belated, and surely a move to save his face because his junior brother has demonstrated commitment to us."

Another elder, who preferred not to be named out of respect for traditional protocols, said the fact that it took a request for Dr. Bawumia

On the contrary, Vice President Bawumia was praised for maintaining close relationship with elders in Gonjaland over the years, culminating in his "amazing" gesture to the Chiefs and people of Gonjaland.

"Truth be told, I am privy to how Dr. Bawumia has maintained excellent relationship with us and the people. Many elders will attest to this and the youth have also been commending him for showing concern towards their activities over the years."