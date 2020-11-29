6 hours ago

Kumasi Asante will later this evening face Mauritanian Champions FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has named his starting eleven to take on the Mauritanians at their own backyard.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah replaces the injured captain and no 1 Felix Annan whiles Christopher Nettey and Ibrahim Imoro play at right and left full backs respectively.

Yusif Mubarik partners Abdul Ganiyu with Habib Mohammed suspended in central defence while Kwame Adom Frimpong and Emmanuel Keyekeh will play in the midfield double pivot.

The three players to play in front of them will be Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Asiamah and Osman Ibrahim while Kwame Opoku leads the line.

Kotoko take on the Mauritanian champions in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya at 4:00pm local time.

Kotoko starting XI:

Kwame Baah (GK) Christopher Nakai Nettey Yussif Mubarik Abdul Ganiu Ismail Imoro Ibrahim Kwame Adom Frimpong Emmanuel Keyekeh Osman Ibrahim Godfred Asiamah Emmanuel Gyamfi Kwame Opoku