4 hours ago

Aggrieved wife of the founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries, Reverend Mrs Anthony Boakye has finally left her husband’s church to form her own church.

This comes after several months of a power struggle between the pastor’s wife and some leaders of the church following the long illness of her husband.

Reverend Boakye following her husband’s reported sickness engaged in a tussle with the leadership of the church over whom to control the affairs of the church headquartered at Kasoa.

The power struggle attained its height somewhere in August this year when a livid Mrs Boakye was captured on CCTV attempting to attack some elders of the church over donations made by the church members.

Another video emerged showing Mrs Boakye attempting to break into an office belonging to the church to secure funds belonging to the church.

In a latest update on the development, Ekuonaba TV has reported that Mrs Boakye has finally left Resurrection New Generation Power to set up her own church.

Her church according to the report is based in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi. A video shared by Ekuonaba TV shows Revered Mrs Boakye preaching to her new congregation.

Meanwhile, an attempt by Bishop Anthony Kojo Boakye to transfer a brother of Mrs Boakye who is the Head of Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries in the Ashanti Region has been resisted by members of the church in the region.

In a letter dated October 10, 2022, Bishop Anthony Boakye informed Pastor Stephen Oware that he was no longer the head of the church in the region and that he had been transferred to the branch at Zokor in the Upper East Region.

However, another video shared by Ekuonaba TV and sighted by GhanaWeb shows some members of the church in the Ashanti Region chasing after and hooting at officials of the church who had gone to deliver the transfer message to Reverend Oware.

“I send you greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, this letter comes to serve you as a notice that you have been transferred as the Regional Head of the Church in the Ashanti Region to head the branch of the church in Zogor in the Upper East Region.

“In light of your transfer, you are by this notice you are directed not to take any major decision including receiving any church funds from the various stations within the Ashanti Region.

“You are to report at your new station within a month from the date of this notice.

“Thank you for the service rendered in coordinating the affairs of the church in the Ashanti Region for these past years.

“I wish you well in your endeavours at your new station,” a copy of the transfer letter read.



Source: Ghanaweb