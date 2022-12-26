2 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority has reminded all sector commanders of the Customs Division, that the complete reversal of the discount on Free on Board (FOB) value on general goods and home delivery value (HDV) of vehicles is effective January 1, 2023, and therefore they should ensure full compliance.

The move is in reference to the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government, which is aimed at raising revenue and also to boost the local productive capacity, introduce policies for the protection and incubation of newly formed domestic industries to allow them to make the goods produced in Ghana competitive for local consumption and also for export.

Per the new policy, discounts on import values have been revised from the prevailing 30 percent for vehicles to 10 percent.

All other goods will have discounts on import values of 30 percent instead of the prevailing 50 percent.

A memo from the Commissioner General of the GRA, Rev Dr Ammishadai Owusu Amoah gave a reminder of the effective date as January 1, 2023 and asked Custom officers to ensure “strict compliance to prevent any possible losses of revenue”.

There is however a transitional arrangement for the provision of storage free period for consignments discharged on December 31, 2022, from arriving means of conveyance to go through clearance without being affected by the reversal policy.

In addition, all pre-arrival declarations processed and tax paid even when the goods have not arrived before January 1, 2023, shall not be affected by the reversal policy.