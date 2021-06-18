26 minutes ago

The Match Review panel has upheld the earlier decision to ban referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin and assistant Peter Dawsa for the rest of the season’s football activities and half of the first round of next season.

This is Pursuant to the decision of the Appeals Committee of the GFA to set aside the earlier ruling by the Match Review panel and to grant the match officials hearing.

The hearing took place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the GFA secretariat.

Find attached the full ruling by the Match Review panel after the hearing.

Review of Ashantigold SC vs Hearts of Oak