Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Clement Apaak, has said that former President John Dramani Mahama will continue to encourage the NPP government to consider a stakeholder conference to review the implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy to resolve the implementation challenges bedeviling the policy.

He says this will only help to the make the policy better.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he stated that the NDC government will continue to see to the continuation of the FSHS policy because at every opportunity given, John Mahama has stated that the "FSHS education has come to stay".

"The programme is challenged and it is self evident that's why stakeholders, including former VCs, Teacher Unions, CSOs, NGOs, Religious Organisations, Media Personnel, Traditional Leaders, Parents and even some Government Officials, are all advocating for a review, the review is to make the programme better," he added.

He noted that the decision not to accept the call for a review and to sanction same because John Mahama, like any well meaning stakeholder, has called for it is unaccountable, and cannot be justified by Nana Akufo-Addo.

"It's not about John Mahama, it is about the students, teachers, parents and Ghana at large. The students are suffering, teachers are struggling and parents are agonising. This is not right. The calls for a review are justified and long overdue."

Former President John Dramani Mahama has chided President Nana Akufo-Addo for the continuous refusal of his government to review the flagship free Senior High School program.

According to Mr Mahama, government’s politicization of education, and sacrificing quality for quantity, has degenerated into inadequate feeding of boarding students.

He said President Akufo-Addo could have saved parents from psychological trauma if his government had engaged private schools in reviewing the free Senior High School program.

Addressing delegates at the 8th Biennial Delegate Conference of the Ghana National Association of Private School (GNAPS) in Koforidua, former President John Mahama who indicated that free senior high school has come to stay, called on government to consider a national stakeholders’ conference to review its implementation.