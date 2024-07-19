10 hours ago

Discover how Germany's DeepDrive and BMW are revolutionizing electric vehicle technology with new hub-based electric motors that promise greater efficiency, lighter weight, and enhanced performance.

Introduction

The Innovation: Hub-Based Electric Motors

Efficiency and Weight Reduction

Testing and Collaboration

Performance and Specifications

Advantages and Challenges

In a groundbreaking advancement for the automotive industry, Germany's DeepDrive has developed innovative and cost-effective electric motors that are now being rigorously tested in BMW's next-generation electric models, known as Neue Klasse. This revolutionary technology features electric motors embedded directly in the wheel hubs, promising to transform the efficiency and performance of electric vehicles.The novel electric motors by DeepDrive, designed in collaboration with Continental, represent a significant leap forward in EV technology. Unlike traditional electric motors placed centrally within the vehicle, these new motors are located in the hubs of the wheels. This design shift offers numerous advantages, including reduced fuel consumption, decreased weight, and more efficient use of space.BMW asserts that vehicles equipped with these hub-based motors can be up to 150 kilograms lighter compared to current models. The dual rotor system of the new motors, where the stator drives both the inner and outer rotors, enhances their efficiency and performance. Initial tests in prototypes have shown promising results, with the motors exceeding expected performance metrics.Karol Virsik, head of concept and technology at BMW Group, expressed optimism about the early test results. “DeepDrive engines generally exceeded advertised characteristics. This is unusual at such an early stage with a completely new technology," he stated, highlighting the potential of these innovative motors to revolutionize electric vehicle design.The hub-based motors developed by DeepDrive are 20% more efficient than traditional electric motors situated centrally in the vehicle. Each motor weighs 35 kilograms and offers unique torque control, contributing to enhanced vehicle dynamics. The motors have a maximum power output of 204 horsepower and a torque of 1500 Nm, translating to over 800 horsepower for a four-wheel-drive setup. Continuous output per motor is rated at 109 horsepower.One of the primary benefits of these hub-based motors is the elimination of the need for differentials or drive shafts, leading to reduced power losses and simplified vehicle architecture. The design is compatible with both disc and drum brakes and fits within a standard 19-inch wheel.

However, there are challenges to address. The increased mass at the wheel hub can affect ride comfort and stability, and integrating these motors with existing suspension and braking systems poses technical hurdles.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Electric Mobility

Conclusion

As BMW and DeepDrive continue to test and refine this technology, the potential for a major shift in electric vehicle design becomes increasingly apparent. The success of these hub-based electric motors could lead to more efficient, lighter, and higher-performing electric vehicles, paving the way for a new era in sustainable transportation.Germany's DeepDrive, in collaboration with BMW, is on the cusp of revolutionizing electric vehicle technology with their innovative hub-based electric motors. This advancement promises significant benefits in terms of efficiency, weight reduction, and overall vehicle performance. As testing progresses, the automotive world eagerly anticipates the impact of this breakthrough on the future of electric mobility.