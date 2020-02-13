2 hours ago

Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has described his former band member, Akosua Agyapong as “envious and ignorant”.

The ‘Abiba’ hitmaker said he can’t fathom why Akosua Agyapong is attempting to tear him down.

The comment by the Highlife veteran comes on the backs of allegations of corruption leveled against him by Akosua Agyapong.

Speaking in an interview with MzGee on 3FM’s Showbiz927, Mr Omar indicated that Akosua Agyapong along with her followers are doing all they can to destroy GHAMRO’s image.

” Akosua Agyapong speaks very ignorantly. I’ve decided not to respond to her because of my relationship with her. She’s like my sister. Akosua can walk to my bedroom anytime. As to why she’s doing what she’s doing I don’t understand.” He stated

“But I think its based on envy and sheer ignorance. And she’s not ready to learn too. The thing is that we’ve written several letters to her , inviting her to come and sit down to tell us what her problems are but she doesn’t show up.” Rex Omar added

He indicated that Akosua Agyapong’s ultimate goal is to make him unpopular as GHAMRO Chairman so she’ll be voted as Chairperson of the organization.

Source: mzgeegh.com