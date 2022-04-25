3 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss various issues including the remainder of the 2021/22 season which ends on June 30 - Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, Regional Leagues, Juvenile Leagues (Colts).

The Executive Council will also discuss national team activities and the off season competitions of the Ghana Football Association.

The meeting will be attended by all ten Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations.

This is on the back of an earlier decision by the Executive Council to periodically make the Regional Football Associations part of their meetings to be able to have a first-hand appreciation of the challenges that confront them in the Regions and also for the Regional Football leaders to make inputs.

The leadership of the Technical Directorate - Bernhard Lippert and Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah will also be in attendance.

The meeting will take place at the GFA Board room at 11am on Thursday, April 28, 2022.