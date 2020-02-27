22 minutes ago

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has disclosed plans to establish the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), specially dedicated to handling all business registration processes.

The establishment of the ORC is in accordance with provisions made by the new Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

Speaking to Joy Business, the Registrar-General, Jemima Oware said that the ORC will be autonomous; a separate entity from the Registrar-General’s Department.

According to the Registrar General, the ORC will ensure a more efficient registration process and will regulate all types of business entities such as Companies, Incorporated Private Partnerships, Business names and all other business registration related areas.

She further explained the ORC will help promote a healthy business environment for economic growth by enhancing the ease of doing business, ensuring transparency and strengthening corporate governance.

Mrs Oware revealed the ORC headquarters, under the leadership of an eleven-member board of directors will be completed by August 2021. Source: myjoyonline.com