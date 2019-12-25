1 hour ago

We are pleased to confirm the signings of young fullbacks Evans Osei and Richard Acquaah from lower side Charity Stars.

They joined the club following successful trials during pre-season which saw them feature in our Ghana Has Talent tournament some months ago.

Richard Acquaah is a right-back and with highly addictive commitment to his play. Evans Osei on the other hand is a left back.

“I’m over the moon to sign for such a club like Inter Allies FC and I can’t wait to do my best when the league starts,” Richard Acquaah said.

Evans Osei said: “My trial went really well and it is a challenging and good environment, but I’m enjoying it.”