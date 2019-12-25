We are pleased to confirm the signings of young fullbacks Evans Osei and Richard Acquaah from lower side Charity Stars.
They joined the club following successful trials during pre-season which saw them feature in our Ghana Has Talent tournament some months ago.
Richard Acquaah is a right-back and with highly addictive commitment to his play. Evans Osei on the other hand is a left back.
“I’m over the moon to sign for such a club like Inter Allies FC and I can’t wait to do my best when the league starts,” Richard Acquaah said.
Evans Osei said: “My trial went really well and it is a challenging and good environment, but I’m enjoying it.”
