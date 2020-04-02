45 minutes ago

It is not good times the world over as the novel coronavirus has caused major crisis globally but for the Boateng family it's a sad situation as they have lost their father.

Former Real Oviedo and Alcorcon midfielder Richard Boateng together with his elder brother Derek Boateng are bereaved as they have lost their father.

Their father died after a short illness last Tuesday.

Derek Boateng is currently domiciled in Accra where the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Region into a partial shutdown.

While his younger brother is currently in a similar situation in Spain where the pandemic has reached alarming heights in recent days.

Derek Boateng played for Ghana at all the youth team levels and was part of the 2006 and 2010 World Cup squad earing 4o caps for Ghana while his junior brother played for junior national teams.