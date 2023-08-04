2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Richard Arthur, has completed a move to Omani top-flight side Bahla club during the ongoing transfer window.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian striker finalized the deal this week and is set to play a significant role for the club in the Oman Professional League this season.

Arthur has signed a two-year contract that will see him remain with Bahla club until 2025. The talented forward had been without a club for some time after leaving Royal Leopards of Eswatini.

During his career in the local Ghanaian football scene, Richard Arthur had stints with Inter Allies, Wa All Stars, and Asante Kotoko before deciding to explore opportunities abroad.

Throughout his journey across the African continent, he has also played for Saint George in Ethiopia, Grupo Desportivo Interclube in Angola, and Royal Leopards of Eswatini.

Now, the experienced striker is ready to embark on a new chapter in his football career with Bahla club in Oman, and he will undoubtedly bring his skills and experience to bear as he seeks to make a significant impact in the Oman Professional League.