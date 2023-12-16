11 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu, has conveyed his eagerness to play for the Black Stars, expressing that it would be a dream come true for him.

Boadu, who is currently with Libyan topflight side Al Ahli Benghazi, sees the continuous support from Ghanaians as a driving force and is determined to fulfill his dream of representing the national team.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Al Ahli Benghazi in the last summer transfer window, has been performing well, securing a regular starting position in the team.

Boadu has become a fan favorite at the Martyrs of February Stadium, featuring in various matches, including four games in the qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.

In a recent interview, Boadu expressed his excitement about the unwavering support from Ghanaians and shared his aspiration to play for the Black Stars.

"My dream is to play for the Black Stars and that also inspires me to work harder.

I always get excited when I watch Black Stars games considering the support from Ghanaians and others. There is always joy when you play for the national and I wish I can experience it one day”

“Eight of my teammates who command starting roles play for the Libya national team and anytime they leave for national assignment, you become unfulfilled.

In terms of players, you can’t compare Libya to Ghana but it is my dream to play for the national. I pray my dream is fulfilled” he added.

He emphasized the joy that comes with representing the national team and the inspiration he draws from watching Black Stars games.

Boadu acknowledged the difference in the level of players between Libya and Ghana but stated that it is his dream to play for the national team.

He sees playing for the Black Stars as a fulfilling experience and expressed his hope that his dream would be realized.

Al Ahli Benghazi is currently in the 3rd position on the Libyan Premier League table with ten points after four matches, and Boadu is expected to continue contributing significantly to the team's performance.

The midfielder is set to be in action when Al Ahli Benghazi plays as guests to current league leaders Al Nasr on Saturday, December 16, 2023.