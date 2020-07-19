35 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze is the third player to have been released by Azerbaijan side Zira FK .

The striker spent a season on loan with Romanian side Voluntari last season before penning a one year deal with Zira FK with an option to renew the deal.

Gadze, 25, was on target three times in the Azerbaijan top flight in 11 appearances before the league season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zira FK had an option to further extend their relationship with the Ghanaian player but decided against taking that option with the coronavirus pandemic hitting clubs very hard on their finances.

He is the third player to have been let go by the Azerbaijan side after releasing Mfo Kgasvan and Bakhtiyar Gasanizade.

With money hard to come by at the club due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic they have let go a number of players having released club captain Javid Huseynov and other seven players some weeks ago.

Richard Gadze, was part of the Ghana squad that won the 2013 WAFU Cup of Nations with the Black Stars B, and has previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs, Delhi Dynamos and HJK Helsinki.