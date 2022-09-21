2 hours ago

Felix Afena Gyan and Richard Ofori are the latest players to arrive in the Black Stars camp in Deauville – France for the International friendly against Brazil.

Their arrival take the number of players to twenty-six as Daniel Amartey and Salisu Mohammed are the only two players who have yet to arrive.

Afena Gyan and Ofori will train with the rest of the squad at stade Lu Commandant Herbet in Deauville on Tuesday afternoon.

Ghana is preparing to play Brazil and Nicaragua in International friendly matches on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve – France and Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca – Spain.

The players in camp are as follows:Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Denis Odoi, Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Elisha Owusu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Issahaku Fatawu, Mohammed Kudus, Suleymana Kamal Deen, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Baba Idrissu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Felix Afena Gyan, Richard Ofori