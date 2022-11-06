6 hours ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori captained his South African side Orlando Pirates to win the MTN top 8 after a slender 1-0 win over Amazulu on Saturday.

A free kick from Monnapule Saleng was enough to hand the Buccaneers the win and hand them their fourth MTN top 8 trophy.

The win gives Orlando Pirates a mammoth 8 million rands equivalent to $ 446,834 or GHc 6,182,766.21 as prize money.

Orlando Pirates will keep the trophy as sponsors MTN have announced that they will introduce a new trophy next season.

It was a game befitting of a final and the first of the campaign as both teams went at each other in search of the breakthrough.

Pirates suffered an early blow as defender Nkosinathi Sibisi sustained an injury and had to be replaced by Pasela Mako

The Buccaneers finally found the breakthrough as Monnapule Saleng curled home a beautiful free kick to grab the only goal for the Gauteng-based side for his third goal of the tournament.

Amazulu also were forced into a change as Ramahlwe Mphahlele was taken off after clashing with Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori with Mbongeni Gumede his replacement.

Pirates did enough to earn their fourth MTN top 8 title.