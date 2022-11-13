1 hour ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is not seriously injured as first feared as he is only suffering from a cold and will be heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Already Ghana is without number one Jojo Wollacott for the World Cup as he broke a finger on Saturday as his side drew 3-3 with Burton Albion.

This was confirmed by his South African side Orlando Pirates as they were preparing to face arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of the Black label Cup tournament.

He was named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad list on 2nd November and barring any long-term injuries should make Ghana's 26-man squad list which will be announced on Monday, 14th November.

The Ghanaian is among a host of Orlando Pirates players who are injured with others being defenders Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela.

Ofori recently recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of their league game against Orlando Pirates.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle to Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott but will be hoping the injury sustained is a minor one.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.