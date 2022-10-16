2 hours ago

Black Stars and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori sustained an injury on Friday evening when his side took on Amazulu in a DSTV Premier League game.

The shot-stopper limped off in their 1-1 draw game against Amazulu with a suspected knee injury at the Orlando Stadium.

He has in recent times been hampered by injuries and the latest one may keep him out of the World Cup as he missed Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon earlier this year due to injury.

Ofori sustained the injury in the 55th minute and had to be replaced by teammate Siyabonga Mponsthane.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to know the extent of the damage and how long he will be out.

He has kept five clean sheets in his 10 appearances for Orlando Pirates in the South African top-tier league this season so far.

Ofori will be hoping to recover in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which starts next month in Qatar.