6 minutes ago

Ghana and Maritzburg no 1 goalkeeper Richard Ofori will cost a lot of money should any potential suitor decide to come in for him.

The goalie has been in good form this season in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa with major clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates all eyeing moves for the highly rated goalkeeper.

According to his coach Erick Tinkler, any club that wish to prize away their asset should come with deep pockets as they are not willing to take any chicken change.

“Richard is quality goalkeeper and there will certainly be some interest in him. He is a good professional and he works very hard.

I even think there are aspects of his game that he needs to improve on but he remains our number one goalkeeper and he is a our captain.

If someone wants him, then there will be a lot of money involved because of the qualities he has.”

The Ghanaian goalkeeper helped his club to 5th on the Premier Soccer League before the coronavirus induced break.

Ofori recently renewed his Maritzburg contract by a year till 2021 a move many believe is to give his club some financial security when selling him.