22 minutes ago

Canadian-born Ghanaian right-back Richie Laryea has made a homecoming to Toronto FC, signing a deal that secures his presence until 2026, with the potential for an additional year, ahead of the upcoming MLS season.

The 29-year-old ends his stint with Premier League side Nottingham Forest after facing challenges during his time in England.

Laryea, who initially departed Toronto FC for Nottingham Forest in 2022, found himself mostly on loan spells, returning to Toronto midway through 2022 before featuring for Vancouver Whitecaps.

Toronto FC's General Manager, Jason Hernandez, expressed excitement about Laryea's return, emphasizing the player's embodiment of the club's values and vision.

Hernandez praised Laryea's character, mentality, and commitment, highlighting his significance in the team's evolution.

Laryea's proficiency at his position in MLS and his alignment with the team's strategies make him a crucial asset as Toronto FC aims for success both on and off the field.

With Laryea's return, Toronto FC anticipates his contributions to the club and the city for the years to come, fostering optimism among fans for a promising future.