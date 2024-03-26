4 hours ago

Toronto FC's Canadian-born defender Richie Laryea has undergone a successful surgery to repair his hamstring injury, the club announced.

The procedure marks the start of his rehabilitation, with an expected return to the lineup in three months' time.

Laryea who has a Ghanaian heritage, is a key player for Toronto FC, has been sidelined for the club's last three matches due to the hamstring injury.

The decision for surgery was made to ensure a full recovery and to address the issue effectively.

His absence from the lineup is a significant setback for Toronto FC, particularly in the attacking aspect of their game.

Laryea's dynamic runs and crosses have been instrumental in the team's offensive strategies, and his impact on the field has been sorely missed in recent matches.

Despite a promising start to the season, with Toronto FC securing seven points from their first three matches, Laryea's injury adds a layer of challenge to the team's performance moving forward.

Laryea's ability to penetrate opposing defenses and contribute to goal-scoring opportunities has been a key asset for Toronto FC.

His absence leaves a noticeable void in the team's attacking capabilities.

The recovery timeline puts Laryea's return to action at the end of June, meaning he will have missed a significant portion of the season's early fixtures.

This setback underscores the importance of his role within the team and the impact his absence has on Toronto FC's performance.

Despite the injury setback, the club remains optimistic about Laryea's recovery and looks forward to his return to the lineup in the coming months.