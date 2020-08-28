1 hour ago

Canadian born Ghanaian winger Richlord Ennin made a cameo appearance for his Lithuanian side Zalgiris Vilnius in their Europa League knockout game.

Zalgirus Vilnius beat Greek side Paide by two goals to nil in the match played on Thursday.

Goals from Andrija Kaluderovic and Liviu Antal gave the home side all three points in the game.

The Ghanaian winger was introduced into the game as an 81st minute substitute and mad very good use of the limited time afforded him.

It's his first appearance in the competition for his side.

Enin, 21, is on loan from Latvian club Spartak Jurmala and will be hoping for more opportunities on the pitch.

The Canadian born Ghanaian has played for the youth side of his country of birth is eligible to play for Ghana the country of his parents.