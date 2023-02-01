10 minutes ago

Moroccan side Olympique Club Khourigba have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old striker has signed a two and half year deal with the Morrocan side after departing USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC after just a season where he scored 4 goals in 22 games.

Antwi finished the 2018/19 Sudanese league season as the top goalscorer after scoring 19 goals for Al Khartoum Watani.

He then moved to Al Merrikh in the middle of the 2019/20 season and scored seven goals in 13 matches to help them clinch the Sudan Premier League title.

Antwi parted ways with Al-Merrikh at the end of 2019/2020 by mutual consent.

The player last featured for Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign where he helped the team to escape relegation as he netted four goals and assisted three goals as well.

He will team up with compatriot Kwame Opoku who has also joined the team as they bid to help the Botola Pro 1 side climb up the table as they currently lie 15th.