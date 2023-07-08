2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian attacker Richmond Tachie has joined lower-tier German side FC Kaiserslautern in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old player joins the Red Devils from Bundesliga 2 rival SC Paderborn.

FC Kaiserslautern confirmed the acquisition with an official statement, stating, "FC Kaiserslautern has secured another new signing: Richmond Tachie strengthens the Red Devils with immediate effect. The 24-year-old attacker is making the move from second division competitor SC Paderborn to FCK."

Tachie, formerly of Borussia Dortmund II, concluded his spell with SC Paderborn 07 during the recently concluded season. The attacker joins the Fritz-Walter-Stadion side on a free transfer.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund II, Tachie scored 17 goals and made 73 appearances in the German reserve league.

He also made four appearances and scored one goal for Viktoria Köln.

Despite representing Germany at the U19 and U20 levels, Tachie, who was born in Berlin, remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

The attacker began his youth football career with Tennis Borussia Berlin from 2004 to 2013, followed by a spell with VfL Wolfsburg from 2013 to 2018.

Richmond Tachie's move to FC Kaiserslautern presents an opportunity for him to make an impact in Bundesliga 2 and contribute to the team's success.