1 hour ago

Lower tier women's team Ridgecity FC has secured promotion to the 2022/2023 Women's Premier League on Sunday.

After an impressive showing in their division, they secured a play off spot which was played on Sunday 17th July 2022.

They took on Blessed Ladies FC in the play-off finals where they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win to claim a spot in next season's Women's Premier League.

The capital-based side has now gained a historic qualification into the elite Women's League.

Newly promoted side Ridgecity FC took to their official Twitter handle to announce the good news, โ€œWe are super excited and super proud to say ๐–๐„ ๐€๐‘๐„ ๐†๐Ž๐ˆ๐๐† ๐”๐. Ridge City FC after coming in ๐Ÿฅˆ at the Women's Regional Zonal Championship, have qualified into the Ghana Women's Premier League.โ€

?s=20&t=HUu5AbZnB7ywBREIi3Sshw