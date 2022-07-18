1 hour ago

Lower tier women's team Ridgecity FC has secured promotion to the 2022/2023 Women's Premier League on Sunday.

After an impressive showing in their division, they secured a play off spot which was played on Sunday 17th July 2022.

They took on Blessed Ladies FC in the play-off finals where they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win to claim a spot in next season's Women's Premier League.

The capital-based side has now gained a historic qualification into the elite Women's League.

Newly promoted side Ridgecity FC took to their official Twitter handle to announce the good news, “We are super excited and super proud to say 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐏. Ridge City FC after coming in 🥈 at the Women's Regional Zonal Championship, have qualified into the Ghana Women's Premier League.”

